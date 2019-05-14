Fury tells Joshua to ‘grow a set of nuts’

Anthony Joshua has failed to “step up to the plate” in his heavyweight career so far, according to British rival Tyson Fury.

Tyson Fury does not believe Anthony Joshua has the appetite to face him in a blockbuster heavyweight showdown, telling the IBF WBA and WBO champion to “grow a set of nuts”.

Joshua will make his seventh world title defence in New York on June 1 when he takes on Andy Ruiz Jr at Madison Square Garden.

Fury is back in action later that month, also Stateside like his British rival, against undefeated but unheralded German Tom Schwarz at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand.

It is Fury’s first fight since December’s thrilling and controversial split-decision draw against WBC king Deontay Wilder, who makes his return this weekend in an all-American clash with former Joshua victim Dominic Breazeale in Brooklyn.

The divergent career paths of the heavyweight division’s three premier operators is a source of lingering frustration, while their conflicting arrangements in terms of promoters and broadcasting partners means the situation seems likely to become entrenched.

Speaking to reporters to promote the Schwarz’s fight, Fury bridled when it was suggested his latest foe’s strapping 6ft 5ins frame makes him useful preparation for a future bout with Joshua.

“Joshua is in my rear view mirror,” he said. “He’s stuck in a certain year. The big fights ain’t happening for him.

“He needs to grow a set of nuts and step up to the plate instead of talking about fighting the heavyweights and actually fight some.

“People are sick of hearing all the same stuff with him – grow up and step up to the plate and fight somebody.

“You have to prove yourself in the boxing ring, that’s how boxing works. I’ve had to prove myself time and time again. Step up and fight somebody. That’s how the cookie crumbles.”

Fury’s bravura showing against Wilder, where he climbed from the canvas twice having otherwise largely outboxed the champion, came on the back of two low-quality tune-up fights and a two-and-a-half-year absence from the ring, as he battled an array of personal problems and huge weight gain.

The 30-year-old sprung a huge upset before his lay-off by dethroning Wladimir Klitschko, the long-reigning champion who retired after a thrilling 11th-round loss to Joshua at Wembley in April 2017.