Williams upsets Hurd to win light-middleweight titles

Julian Williams knocked Jarrett Hurd down in the second round on his way to the WBA and IBF light-middleweight titles.

Julian Williams was crowned the WBA and IBF light-middleweight champion after an upset win over Jarrett Hurd on Saturday.

Williams, 29, was impressive in Fairfax, Virginia, a dominant performance earning him a deserved unanimous-decision win over Hurd.

The judges scored the entertaining fight 116-111, 115-112 and 115-112 in Williams’ favour.

Williams landed the biggest of the blows in the second round, a huge left hand with Hurd against the ropes sending his opponent to the canvas.

An all-action fight also came to life late in the eighth as Williams peppered Hurd with a couple of big shots.

It marked Williams’ fifth consecutive win since his only professional defeat to Jermall Charlo in late 2016, while the loss was Hurd’s first.