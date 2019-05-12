Boxing |

Pacquiao to face Thurman in welterweight showdown in July

Manny Pacquiao

Manny Pacquiao, 40, will face undefeated American Keith Thurman on July 20.

Manny Pacquiao will return to the ring in July in a WBA welterweight showdown against the undefeated Keith Thurman.

Pacquiao, 40, retained his WBA Regular welterweight crown with a unanimous-decision win over Adrien Broner in January.

The Filipino great (61-7-2) will face Thurman, the WBA Super holder, on July 20 for the welterweight world championship, it was announced on Saturday.

“The summer just got a little hotter!” Pacquiao tweeted, alongside an image promoting the fight.

 

Thurman (29-0) ended an almost two-year absence from the ring by beating Josesito Lopez at the start of 2019.

The American will be aiming for his sixth successful defence of the title, while eight-time world champion Pacquiao has held his crown since July last year.

Comments