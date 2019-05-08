I am not asking for millions – Saunders would ‘love’ to face Canelo

Billy Joe Saunders does not think Mexican Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez would want to face “a slick southpaw who is hard to hit”.

Billy Joe Saunders has called out Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez but believes the middleweight king would rather take an easier option than fight him.

Canelo holds the WBA, WBC and IBF middleweight titles following his unanimous points victory over Daniel Jacobs in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Promoter Oscar De La Hoya stated in the aftermath that moving up in weight to face either Sergey Kovalev or Callum Smith were possible options, as well as a third bout with Gennady Golovkin, for the Mexican after he stepped back down to middleweight to defeat Jacobs.

Saunders will face Shefat Isufi on May 18 for a shot at the vacant WBO world super-middleweight title, but the Brit has big ambitions beyond his next bout.

“I would love the Canelo fight, but does he want to fight me? I don’t think so,” said Saunders.

“If they do want to fight me, ring me up. I am not asking for millions. Just be fair with me and we can get the show on the road.

“Canelo has cemented his name, made good money and is a superstar in the sport. I wouldn’t say he is avoiding me, but there are plenty of people he can pick apart from Billy Joe Saunders.

“That is a fact. Who wants to fight a slick southpaw who is hard to hit?

“It could be at middleweight or super-middleweight. I want the big fights and that is a reason I am moving up to super-middleweight. I cannot get the big fights at middleweight.”