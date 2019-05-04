Cool Canelo aims to show his value in potential Jacobs cracker

Despite shoving Daniel Jacobs at the weigh-in, Oscar De La Hoya insists Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez can handle the burden of expectation.

If Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez was feeling the pressure, he was doing an outstanding job of hiding it prior to a heated weigh-in.

On Saturday, the Mexican will climb between the ropes with the aim of cementing his place as boxing’s biggest star in the post-Floyd Mayweather Jr era.

Daniel Jacobs will stand in the opposite corner, a fighter who confounded doctor’s predictions to not only walk again but resume a career in the ring. The 32-year-old’s heart-warming story is one of persistence and perseverance in the face of huge adversity. Whatever the result, he has already achieved so much.

Yet Jacobs’ journey is not a concern for Canelo, who will be expected not just to win but also put on a show. That’s the situation when you’re the headline act in Las Vegas – it’s all about entertaining the audience, leaving them wanting more.

The demands on you are only increased when you sign the type of fight deal that seemingly has more digits than Pi. Alvarez’s 11-fight relationship with online broadcasters DAZN will net him $365million, a stunning number that briefly had him top of the highest contracts in sports until baseballer Mike Trout reeled him in.

His last act was underwhelming as he dismantled the overmatched Rocky Fielding at super-middleweight. While giving away several inches in height, boxing’s Goliath had few problems dealing with an underdog.

Now comes a potentially trickier task against IBF middleweight champion Jacobs, someone who became the first foe to take Gennady Golovkin the full 12 rounds, yet Alvarez insists he only sees another opportunity to make a statement.

However, Alvarez – who drew with GGG in their first meeting before narrowly triumphing on points in a rematch – understands every bout is just another opportunity to make a statement.

“There is no added pressure – the pressure I add is what I add to myself because I want to continue giving the fans the best fights possible, facing the best challengers out there. That’s the only pressure,” the holder of the WBA and WBC titles at 160 pounds told Omnisport.

“I’m continuing on my quest to become the best and write history.”

There was a sign of pent-up frustration when the pair went head to head on Friday, though it is understandable for trained fighters to be a little short-tempered after stepping off the scales following a long camp. We can all get a little cranky when hungry.

Still, a shove followed by a “hold-me-back” stand-off helps add a little fuel to the fire, creating publicity in a world that is all about pay-per-view buys.

Oscar De La Hoya – a man who knows a thing or two about being involved in big fights – insists the jewel in Golden Boy’s promotional crown is capable of coping with whatever comes his way, both in and out of the ring.

“There are fighters who can handle it, and fighters who can’t. I can assure you, Canelo is a fighter who can handle it, all the pressure in the world,” De La Hoya said two days out from the bout.

“He has the weight on his shoulders, but he can handle it. He’s professional, he knows how to deal with any situation, inside and out.

“You go into a fight like this feeling very confident because you did your homework, ran the miles, did everything that has to be done to make Saturday just another fight for him.”

Just another fight, Oscar? Surely not. That can rarely be the case these days for Alvarez, with every outing pivotal to not just his career path but also his legacy.

After pound-for-pound candidates Vasyl Lomachenko and Terence Crawford recorded wins in April, Canelo now gets to stake his claim. According to De La Hoya, however, there is no debate over who tops the list.

“Canelo should be the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet today,” the six-weight world champion told Omnisport.

“Given the fact he has fought GGG twice and is now facing Jacobs, you take a look at his resume, having taken on Erislandy Lara, Austin Trout and also Floyd Mayweather at such a young age.

“You take a look at the opposition and who he has fought, then you take a look at Crawford and Lomachenko. Who have they fought? That is the difference.”

Shoving Jacobs in front of the watching media may hint at a man feeling the heat, but Canelo is unlikely to melt under the bright lights when he takes centre stage in Vegas.