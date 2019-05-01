Andy Ruiz Jr has been confirmed as world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua’s opponent for June 1 at Madison Square Garden.

Anthony Joshua will defend his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles against Andy Ruiz Jr at Madison Square Garden on June 1, it has been confirmed.

Joshua, who is undefeated in 22 fights, was originally due to face Jarrell Miller in his American debut in New York.

However, Miller was ruled out due to failed drugs tests, leaving Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn needing to find a replacement.

While Michael Hunter and Luis Ortiz were rumoured as possible options to fill the void, Californian Ruiz (32-1) has now signed a deal to take the bout.

The 29-year-old fought for the WBO title against Joseph Parker in December 2016, losing by majority decision in New Zealand.

Speaking earlier this week, Hearn confirmed a deal with Ruiz was close and promised fans would get an entertaining fight.

“He will entertain you, give it his all,” he told Fighthype.com.

“Even if it means getting sensationally knocked out, he will rather do that than not do it.

“I couldn’t afford a guy who I thought may not be good enough or game enough to entertain the fans.

“I had to pick a guy in my heart who I thought will do everything to become world heavyweight champion at the Garden.”

Joshua has not fought since knocking out Alexander Povetkin last September, with his pursuit of a unification bout with WBC champion Deontay Wilder thus far proving fruitless.