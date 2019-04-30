Joshua-Ruiz Jr will be an exciting fight, Hearn promises

Andy Ruiz Jr is expected to step up and fight Anthony Joshua, an opponent Eddie Hearn rates highly.

Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has promised Andy Ruiz Jr will be an exciting opponent for the Briton, with a bout between the heavyweights expected to be announced imminently.

World heavyweight champion Joshua (22-0) was slated to meet Jarrell Miller for his United States debut on June 1 at Madison Square Garden, but the American’s failed drug tests meant the fight was scrapped.

Ruiz (32-1) is expected to be confirmed as the replacement to battle for Joshua’s WBA, IBF and WBO world titles.

The California-born 29-year-old fought for a heavyweight strap against Joseph Parker in December 2016 and Hearn, who described a deal for the bout as “close”, is sure fans will not be disappointed.

Speaking to Fighthype.com, he said: “He will entertain you, give it his all.

“Even if it means getting sensationally knocked out, he will rather do that than not do it.

“I couldn’t afford a guy who I thought may not be good enough or game enough to entertain the fans.

“I had to pick a guy in my heart who I thought will do everything to become world heavyweight champion at the Garden.”

The unbeaten Joshua has been frustrated in his pursuit of a unification bout with WBC strap holder Deontay Wilder and has not been in the ring since knocking out Alexander Povetkin last September.