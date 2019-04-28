Easter-Barthelemy bout ends in draw

It was a dull affair in Las Vegas, where the WBA belt remains vacant after neither fighter won the main event.

The WBA lightweight title bout between Robert Easter Jr and Rances Barthelemy ended in a split draw on Saturday.

Judge Tim Cheatham scored the 12-round fight 115-113 in favour of Easter, Eric Cheek had it 115-113 for Barthelemy and Glenn Trowbridge ranked the clash even at 114-114.

“I think it was close but I felt that I edged it out toward the end,” American Easter (21-1-1, 14 KO) said afterwards.

“I applied the pressure. The judges seen it a different way. Rances Barthelemy is a crafty fighter, a tricky fighter. He stayed away from my power, which is smart.”

Cuban Barthelemy (27-1-1, 14 KO) added through a translator: “We thought he was going to fight, he didn’t fight. He didn’t attack in this fight. Maybe he threw them [punches] at the air.”