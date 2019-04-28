Prograis, Donaire advance to World Super Series finals

Regis Prograis stripped Kiryl Relikh of his WBA Super Lightweight title to stay unbeaten, while Nonito Donaire knocked out Stephon Young.

Regis Prograis advanced to the World Boxing Super Series lightweight finals, while Nonito Donaire reached the bantamweight decider.

Prograis stripped Kiryl Relikh of his WBA Super Lightweight title thanks to Saturday’s sixth-round TKO in Lafayette, Louisiana.

The 30-year-old Prograis (24-0, 20 KOs) remains undefeated and will face the winner of Josh Taylor versus Ivan Baranchyk.

“You know what, I love it. Thank you Lafayette for coming out,” Prograis told DAZN. “These boys cannot f*** with me. I f***** just dominated the whole time. They can’t mess with me.”

Meanwhile, Filipino star Donaire brutally knocked out replacement opponent Stephon Young in the sixth round.

Donaire (40-5, 26 KOs) was supposed to face Zolani Tete in the semi-finals but a shoulder injury forced the WBO champion to withdraw.

The WBO title was taken out of the tournament as a result, while Tete was replaced by American Young (18-2-3) at short notice.

Young was no match for WBA Super bantamweight holder Donaire, who stopped his opponent with a thunderous left hook in the sixth round.

After being clipped by a right hook in the fifth, Donaire – who will now face the winner between Emmanuel Rodriguez and Naoya Inoue – responded by ending the contest in an instant.

“It was great, but I want to say thank you to Lafayette, you guys are amazing,” Donaire told DAZN. “First, we came in here with a good game plan and things happen. Stephon is real slick fighter, so it was difficult to come up with a particular game plan.

“There was one thing I saw which was the straight, he kept throwing it, so I kept timing the hook, and one way or another I paid for it with scratches on my right eye and hand, but it paid due because I was able to figure out the timing and distance in the fight. I take the damage to earn the victory.”