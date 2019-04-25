Golovkin announces coach split

A new trainer will be in Gennady Golovkin’s corner when he returns to the ring against Steve Rolls in June.

Gennady Golovkin has announced a split from long-time coach Abel Sanchez.

The former unified middleweight world champion confirmed the news in a statement on Instagram, describing it as a “major decision”.

Golovkin, who recently signed a six-fight deal with DAZN, will return to the ring against Canadian Steve Rolls in June.

And he will have a new trainer in his corner for that bout at Madison Square Garden, which will mark Golovkin’s first outing since losing his WBA and WBC titles in a rematch with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez last September.

“I would like to announce that I have made a major decision for myself and for my career,” said the 37-year-old.

“I want to build on what I have already achieved and continue to better myself. Therefore, I will not be training with Abel Sanchez.

“This was not an easy decision for me and it is not a reflection on Abel’s professional abilities.

“He is a great trainer, a loyal trainer, and a Hall of Fame trainer.

“I will be announcing my new trainer at a later date. But today, I want to thank Abel for the lessons he taught me in boxing.”