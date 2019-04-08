LOOK: Manny Pacquiao agrees to sign with Japanese promotion Rizin

Following the footsteps of his rival Floyd Mayweather Jr., WBA (Regular) welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao has struck a deal with Japanese mixed martial arts organization Rizin.

The development was confirmed by the promotion’s CEO and founder Noboyuki Sakakibara on Monday through his official Twitter account.

“I’m here in the Philippines,” Sakakibara captioned a photo of the eight-division champion signing the contract. “RIZIN.15 will have this man involved in a way. We will be ready to announce as I get back to Japan!”

As of writing time, Pacquiao’s level of involvement with Rizin remains unclear. The promotion has an upcoming event slated in Yokohama, Japan on April 21. Pacquiao last fought in January, when he breezed through American challenger Adrien Broner en route to a convincing unanimous decision victory.

Sakakibara, on the other hand, founded Rizin in 2015, after the success of his former promotions Pride Fighting Championships and Dream Stage Entertainment. He briefly lured Mayweather out of retirement and pitted him against kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in Tokyo last New Year’s Eve.