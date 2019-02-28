Breazeale favours Wilder over Whyte

An all-American showdown with Deontay Wilder is top of Dominic Breazeale’s wish list.

Dominic Breazeale would favour a title fight with Deontay Wilder next but says Dillian Whyte remains an option.

Breazeale and Whyte were this month ordered by the WBC to contest a heavyweight world title eliminator after a bout between the Brit and his compatriot Anthony Joshua did not come to fruition.

Whyte may be in for more frustration after a rematch between WBC champion Wilder and Fury was postponed.

Breazeale has his sights set on an all-American showdown with Wilder, but the 33-year-old is not ruling out stepping into the ring with Whyte.

“Of course I want to fight for the world title, but at the same time, I understand the fans want to see me and Dillian Whyte fight,” said Breazeale.

“I’m a fan pleaser and I’m ready to fight.

“My preference would be Wilder, of course, definitely. World title shot. It’s everything I’ve been waiting for, for the last 15 months.”

Breazeale said he would not need long to prepare for his next fight.

“As long as they give me a good eight to 10 weeks before a fight to let me know who I’m going to fight, whether it be Dillian Whyte or Wilder, that will be ample time to prepare for an individual,” he added.