Jarrell Miller may have been trying to rile Anthony Joshua with a wild claim, but the heavyweight champion kept his cool.

Anthony Joshua has passionately dismissed Jarrell Miller’s accusations that he has taken performance-enhancing drugs, describing the jibe as a “compliment”.

Miller and his British rival have been involved in an ugly war of words ahead of their June 1 heavyweight title showdown at Madison Square Garden, which will represent Joshua’s debut in America.

American Miller suggested that Joshua bulking up in muscle after turning professional would have been “impossible” without using banned supplements.

But Joshua, who will defend his IBF, WBA super and WBO titles against Miller, launched a passionate defence of his lifestyle.

“That’s a compliment because, if I was, I would not even be able to fit in this shirt,” he said in quotes reported by several British newspapers.

“I have been training since I was 18, so that’s 11 years. He’s looking at my change between 2012 and 2013, but why doesn’t he look at the eleven years?

“Around the [2012 London] Olympics I was around 104 kilogrammes, then when I turned pro I was around 107 kilogrammes, so that’s around half a stone.

“Now I am 115 kilogrammes, so that’s 11 kilogrammes in 11 years, it averages out. It’s just my dedication.

“Look on my social media, it’s my dedication. I wouldn’t recommend it to everyone because it’s expensive, especially the food I drink and the lifestyle and training.

Big Boss vs Big Baby pic.twitter.com/uKLhg4BWIa — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) February 25, 2019

“It’s not the first time this has happened, Wladimir Klitschko was accused of it. So, many fighters will be accused. But I get tested and, if, in the next 10 years, something was to come up then it would be a genuine mistake because I do not shove needles up my a***.

“I am on ADAMS [the Anti-Doping Administration and Management System] whereabouts. They have to know where I am for an hour every day.

“They can turn up any time during the day and that is a lifetime commitment. I have been on that since 2012 and I pay £40,000 a fight to be tested twice a week.

“It’s random drug-testing all year around.”

Joshua added that jibes around a soft chin in the ring hurt more.

“If people say I have no chin then that hurts,” added Joshua.

“Because it’s facts and there’s not much to say back.”