Joshua is going to crack like an egg, predicts Miller

Anthony Joshua is not prepared for the mental battle that awaits him ahead of his next title defence, according to Jarrell Miller.

Jarrell Miller has vowed to “bully” heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua, whom the American predicts will “crack like an egg” under the pressure.

It was announced last week that Joshua will defend his WBA, WBO and IBF belts against the man known as ‘Big Baby’ at Madison Square Garden on June 1.

Tempers boiled over when the pair came face to face in front of the media last year, and Miller (23-0-1) believes he got into his opponent’s head and has promised more of the same during the build-up to their clash in his home city of New York.

“You can definitely expect that,” Miller told Sky Sports. “I know he knows what’s coming.

“I don’t know how much of it he can take. I guarantee it, you are going to see him crack like an egg.

“This is going to be bully season. He’s bullied for all the right reasons.

“This is the boxing business, this is the hurt game, so ain’t nothing humble about this or nothing nice about this game.

“This is about hard work and doing whatever you can do to win the fight. The realness is going to come out.

“Once that contract is signed, all gloves are off.”