Bob Arum’s Top Rank Boxing will co-promote heavyweight Tyson Fury’s fights, it was announced on Monday.

Tyson Fury has agreed a lucrative multi-fight deal to be co-promoted by Bob Arum’s Top Rank Boxing.

The former IBF, WBA and WBO champion and his promoter Frank Warren announced the deal, said to be worth £80million, on Monday.

His fights will now be shown on ESPN in the United States, while BT Sport will continue to broadcast his bouts in the United Kingdom.

The news will cast doubt over a potential rematch with WBC champion Deontay Wilder, who has a deal with Showtime, while any future domestic dust-up between Fury and Anthony Joshua may also be complicated due to the latter’s contract with streaming service DAZN.

However, Fury is confident the announcement will not stop an agreement being reached with Wilder for a second meeting between the pair.

“As far as I’m concerned, the fight is more makeable now than ever. I can only fight who they put in front of me,” he told a news conference.

“I want the biggest fights, the Joshuas, the Wilders of the world, and everyone else out there too. If you’re watching Deontay, I’m coming for you.”

BREAKING TYSON FURY AND FRANK WARREN’S QUEENSBERRY PROMOTIONS SIGN GROUNDBREAKING DEAL WITH TOP RANK INC. Frank Warren and Lineal Heavyweight Champion @Tyson_Fury are proud to announce a multi-year, multi-fight agreement with @espn, @btsport and @BobArum’s @trboxing pic.twitter.com/fqVGfgpZBE — Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) February 18, 2019

Warren added: “Tyson wants it, we all want it, and now we’ve got to make it happen.

“It’s a different situation now, it’s changed dramatically and it’s up to us now to sit down and get it over the line.

“Tyson needs to fight. It’s what he’s training all the time for. He wants to be active and he wants to become a big star.”