Leo Santa Cruz dominated over 12 rounds in Los Angeles, where the Mexican boxer defended his belt for the third time on Saturday.

Leo Santa Cruz retained his featherweight title with a unanimous decision over Rafael Rivera.

Santa Cruz dominated over 12 rounds in Los Angeles, where the Mexican boxer defended his belt for the third time.

All three judges scored the bout 119-109 for three-division titleholder Santa Cruz, who outclassed Rivera on Saturday.

The 30-year-old Santa Cruz (36-1-1, 19 KOs) faced Rivera after original challenger Miguel Flores was forced to withdraw three weeks before the fight due to an ankle injury.

And Santa Cruz was a class above against Rivera (26-3-2, 17 KOs) at the Microsoft Theater – the veteran targeting his opponent’s body throughout.

“I want the best, I want to unify the belt against anybody,” Santa Cruz told FOX afterwards. “I want to fight any of the champions at featherweight or a third fight with Carl Frampton.

“I want to be back this summer and fight three times this year against the best in the division.”