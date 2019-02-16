Chisora to work with Bellew’s former coach Coldwell

Dave Coldwell was surprised to get a call from David Haye asking him to coach Dereck Chisora, given their exchanges in the past.

Dereck Chisora has turned to Tony Bellew’s former trainer Dave Coldwell as the British heavyweight eyes a return to the ring.

Chisora ruled out retirement after suffering a second defeat to fellow Englishman Dillian Whyte at the O2 Arena in London last December.

It was announced on Friday the veteran has teamed up with Coldwell, who helped Bellew win a world title three years ago and previously worked as head of Hayemaker Boxing.

Coldwell’s appointment is sure to raise eyebrows given that he and Haye, who now manages Chisora, were involved in a war of words while the 43-year-old was working for Bellew.

“Boxing throws up plenty of surprises and it was a real big surprise to get a call from David to work with Dereck,” said Coldwell.

“He’s adapted very quickly to life up here and settled in the gym which shows that he’s serious about his career, there is a real hunger to develop and improve.”

Chisora has set his sights on a fight with former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker.

“If Team Parker want to take on this challenge, they know where they can find me,” said the Londoner.