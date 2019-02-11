A majority decision saw Jose Ramirez successfully defend his WBC light-welterweight title for a second time.

Jose Ramirez retained his WBC light-welterweight title with a majority decision win over Jose Zepeda in California on Sunday.

Ramirez (24-0) came out on top after a battle with Zepeda (30-2) at the Save Mart Center.

Judges scored the fight 116-112 and 115-113 in Ramirez’s favour, while the other had it a draw at 114-114.

It marked Ramirez’s second successful defence of a title he first won in March last year.

Zepeda went the distance for the first time in his career, but fell short against his fellow American, who finished with a flurry.