Former world champion Groves retires from boxing

George Groves has called time on his boxing career at the age of 30 having not fought since being beaten by Callum Smith in September.

Former super-middleweight world champion George Groves has announced his retirement from boxing at the age of 30.

Groves, who last fought when he was knocked out by Callum Smith in Saudi Arabia in the final of the World Boxing Super Series in September, said the desire to continue in the sport “had left me”.

That was one of four defeats Groves suffered across his 32-fight career, with the other three all coming in world-title fights against either Carl Froch, who he fought twice, or Badou Jack.

He finally became a world champion at the fourth attempt when he stopped Fedor Chudinov at Bramall Lane in May 2017.

Prior to fighting Chudinov, Groves had beaten Eduard Gutknecht on points in a brutal contest that resulted in the German suffering a bleed on the brain and being placed in an induced coma.

Groves admitted he was “always going to struggle with his situation” and cited Gutknecht’s state as a reason for him retiring.

In part of a lengthy statement posted on Instagram, Groves said: “This fight brought home the realisation that boxing can have brutal consequences.

“After this, I truly felt like my fighting days were numbered. After winning the WBA world title I decided to only continue fighting while it felt necessary.

“After the birth of my second son last year and losing in the final of WBSS, I knew the desire to fight had left me.

“Retiring at 30 was a suggestion I first heard 10 years ago. I thought it was a good idea then and I still do now.”