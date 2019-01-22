Pacquiao on the mend after eye-injury scare vs Broner

Looks like there’s still hope for a potential Manny Pacquiao versus Floyd Mayweather Jr. rematch down the line.

After a convincing unanimous decision victory over title challenger Adrien Broner on Saturday (Sunday in Manila), multiple reports speculated that the reigning WBA (regular) Welterweight Champion might have suffered a career-threatening eye injury.

Pacquiao, who showed signs of discomfort throughout the post-fight press conference, kept squinting and even took off his sunglasses multiple times while answering reporters. Fans feared for the worst when Pacquiao complained of pain and partial loss of vision the following day—symptoms of a possible detached retina that could force the 40-year-old boxing legend to hang up his gloves for good.

But contrary to the alarming diagnosis first reported by New York Daily News’ Wallace Matthews, Pacquiao only sustained a minor corneal scratch, possibly caused by a tape on Broner’s gloves, as confirmed by a Pacquiao spokesman to Lance Pugmire of LA Times.

Told by @mannypacquiao spokesman @TooFred that the boxer’s eye patch is off, “he is fine” and planning to attend tonight’s @Lakers game. Great news… — Lance Pugmire (@latimespugmire) January 21, 2019



The eight-division world champion was also given an ointment by an eye specialist to soothe the outer layer of his eye.

Pacquiao is expected to make a full recovery and could be back in the ring as early as July. In fact, Pacquiao was comfortable enough to shed his eye patch and was in attendance for the NBA regular season game between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center on Monday (Tuesday in Manila).

Aside from his latest injury scare, Pacquiao (61-7-2) also had to deal with an apparent burglary inside his Los Angeles mansion sometime around his fight over the weekend. The suspects raided Pacquiao’s safe and took thousands in cash and jewelry, according to authorities at the scene.

————

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+, click here or to start your free 30 day trial, download the FOX+ app.