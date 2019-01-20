Boxing world reacts to Manny Pacquiao’s dominant victory over Adrien Broner

Just like fine wine.

Social media went buzzing as Manny Pacquiao successfully defended his World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight title with a unanimous decision victory over Adrien Broner. Inside the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, the 40-year old boxing legend from the Philippines displayed effective punching and footwork to outland and outwork the Cincinatti, Ohio native.

All three judges had Pacquiao as the clear winner over his younger opponent with scores of 117-111, 116-112 and 116-112. The victory sets up an interesting rematch with the undefeated Floyd Mayweather Jr., who in May 2015 dealt Pacquiao his sixth defeat via unanimous decision.

FOX Sports scoured Twitter for reactions regarding the Pacquiao-Broner clash:

Pacg has got to be the most conditioned 40 year old I have seen “this year”. 12 round and no steps backward — George Foreman (@GeorgeForeman) January 20, 2019

Broner makes sound before he punches! — George Foreman (@GeorgeForeman) January 20, 2019

That's the crazy thing about AB. He's too good to KO'd but he won't fight to win. Spence probably big and physical enough to do it but that fight didn't get any closer after tonight. https://t.co/S5fdsg3GDR — Rafe Bartholomew (@Rafeboogs) January 20, 2019

The reason to never, ever believe in Adrien Broner: tonight he threw half as many punches as Manny Pacquiao (aged 40), landed less than half, and still thinks he won the fight. He will never learn it seems #PacBroner — Ryan Songalia (@ryansongalia) January 20, 2019

Adrien Broner's corner did him no favors tonight, no sense of urgency. Broner came here to go the distance, showed no interest in winning the fight. Disappointing effort by him #PacBroner — Ryan Songalia (@ryansongalia) January 20, 2019

Punch Stats by ShoStats Pacquiao – 30 of 371 jabs, 82 of 197 power, 112 – 568 total, bodyshots landed – 47 Broner – 11 of 115 jabs, 39 of 180 power, 50 of 295 total, bodyshots landed – 3#PacBroner #PacquiaoBroner @ABSCBNNews @abscbnsports @ANCALERTS @DZMMTeleRadyo — TJ Manotoc (@tjmanotoc) January 20, 2019

40 year old and still winning- and in a dominant fashion.

If you’re a hater, you are just that a hater!

But I’m telling you- you are witnessing The Greatest Filipino Athlete of all time.🇵🇭 There won’t be anyone like him! #PacquiaoBroner #Pacquiaohttps://t.co/Ilz7PX8pcu — Rich Mazon (@FreeMazon910) January 20, 2019

"I wear shades for fashion. I don't have a mark on me. I'm good. But right now, it's time to cash checks and have sex." — Adrien Broner | @marcreyesINQ #PacquiaoBroner — INQUIRER Sports (@INQUIRERSports) January 20, 2019

Dominated by a 40 year old Manny Pacquiao, I hope this proves @AdrienBroner1 is a has-been. #PacBroner — Tyriq Mustaqiym (@TYRIQMUSTAQIYM) January 20, 2019

When you do it for the hood and the rock because you won but… It was just your imagination and you just danced in the ring, losing#PacBroner pic.twitter.com/8zXYF1aiVO — Myke Burger Byte 🍔 (@MykeRave) January 20, 2019