Boxing world reacts to Manny Pacquiao’s dominant victory over Adrien Broner

Just like fine wine.
Social media went buzzing as Manny Pacquiao successfully defended his World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight title with a unanimous decision victory over Adrien Broner. Inside the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, the 40-year old boxing legend from the Philippines displayed effective punching and footwork to outland and outwork the Cincinatti, Ohio native.
All three judges had Pacquiao as the clear winner over his younger opponent with scores of 117-111, 116-112 and 116-112. The victory sets up an interesting rematch with the undefeated Floyd Mayweather Jr., who in May 2015 dealt Pacquiao his sixth defeat via unanimous decision.
FOX Sports scoured Twitter for reactions regarding the Pacquiao-Broner clash:
Pacg has got to be the most conditioned 40 year old I have seen “this year”. 12 round and no steps backward
— George Foreman (@GeorgeForeman) January 20, 2019
Broner makes sound before he punches!
— George Foreman (@GeorgeForeman) January 20, 2019
That's the crazy thing about AB. He's too good to KO'd but he won't fight to win. Spence probably big and physical enough to do it but that fight didn't get any closer after tonight. https://t.co/S5fdsg3GDR
— Rafe Bartholomew (@Rafeboogs) January 20, 2019
The reason to never, ever believe in Adrien Broner: tonight he threw half as many punches as Manny Pacquiao (aged 40), landed less than half, and still thinks he won the fight. He will never learn it seems #PacBroner
— Ryan Songalia (@ryansongalia) January 20, 2019
Adrien Broner's corner did him no favors tonight, no sense of urgency. Broner came here to go the distance, showed no interest in winning the fight. Disappointing effort by him #PacBroner
— Ryan Songalia (@ryansongalia) January 20, 2019
Punch Stats by ShoStats
Pacquiao – 30 of 371 jabs, 82 of 197 power, 112 – 568 total, bodyshots landed – 47
Broner – 11 of 115 jabs, 39 of 180 power, 50 of 295 total, bodyshots landed – 3#PacBroner #PacquiaoBroner @ABSCBNNews @abscbnsports @ANCALERTS @DZMMTeleRadyo
— TJ Manotoc (@tjmanotoc) January 20, 2019
Adrien Broner, amidst the fight stats, still insisted he feels he won. Compares it to expecting cheese on a cheeseburger #PacBroner #PacquiaoBroner @ABSCBNNews @abscbnsports @ANCALERTS @DZMMTeleRadyo pic.twitter.com/xjV8zjNulI
— TJ Manotoc (@tjmanotoc) January 20, 2019
Former boxing champion Gerry Peñalosa reacts to @MannyPacquiao’s win tonight.
(via @ryansongalia) #ESPN5Boxing #PacBroner pic.twitter.com/X86lYVHseW
— ESPN5 (@Sports5PH) January 20, 2019
Real hood. 🤷🏻♂️🏆🥇 #Pacquiao #PacmanBroner #PacBroner #PacquiaovsBronerLive pic.twitter.com/KTkLfpVlKY
— David Giongco (@david_giongco) January 20, 2019
BRONER: "EVERYONE KNOWS I WON THAT FIGHT"
Yes ok then Adrian 🤣#Boxing #PacBroner #PacquiaoBroner #boxingnews pic.twitter.com/zVLVAVqSYy
— EatSleepBoxingRepeat (@ESBrepeat) January 20, 2019
40 year old and still winning- and in a dominant fashion.
If you’re a hater, you are just that a hater!
But I’m telling you- you are witnessing The Greatest Filipino Athlete of all time.🇵🇭
There won’t be anyone like him! #PacquiaoBroner #Pacquiaohttps://t.co/Ilz7PX8pcu
— Rich Mazon (@FreeMazon910) January 20, 2019
#PacquiaoBroner pic.twitter.com/Rh3M4aex7E
— SigmaMan (@SigmaMan36) January 20, 2019
"I wear shades for fashion. I don't have a mark on me. I'm good. But right now, it's time to cash checks and have sex." — Adrien Broner | @marcreyesINQ #PacquiaoBroner
— INQUIRER Sports (@INQUIRERSports) January 20, 2019
Dominated by a 40 year old Manny Pacquiao, I hope this proves @AdrienBroner1 is a has-been. #PacBroner
— Tyriq Mustaqiym (@TYRIQMUSTAQIYM) January 20, 2019
🥊 Pacquiao v Broner and Jack v Browne Weight Differences:
Interesting that Broner refused to be re-weighed tonight.#PacBroner #PacquiaoBroner #BadouJack #JackBrowne
from @TheClassyJr pic.twitter.com/OGlc9Qnxfl
— Boxing-UK 🥊🇬🇧 (@Boxing_UK_) January 20, 2019
Pretty much sums up how the fight went #PacBroner #PacquaioBroner pic.twitter.com/IuYM34d0Qg
— Nate Antonio (@DCNateDawg) January 20, 2019
When you do it for the hood and the rock because you won but…
It was just your imagination and you just danced in the ring, losing#PacBroner pic.twitter.com/8zXYF1aiVO
— Myke Burger Byte 🍔 (@MykeRave) January 20, 2019
The PacMan proving age is just a number. Performance could tempt fighters out of retirement,what needs to be remembered is Pac has always stayed fit and active. #youngat40
— BoxingPerception (@BoxPerception) January 20, 2019
#Broner #PacBroner #PacquiaoBroner #PacquiaoVsBroner #CincoDeMayo
Do the Cha Cha! pic.twitter.com/Lf04Han5fl
— Raider Nation 0311 (@DanielTrigg4) January 20, 2019
indomitable. an inexhaustible machine@mannypacquiao win one more time!
about an inoperative #Broner
Legendary #MannyPacquiao 40's
*Auténtico campeón-Indomable*🥊#PBC #PacquiaoBroner #PacBroner #PacquiaoVsBroner #boxing pic.twitter.com/otoQPXzXuD
— 🈗 Isra (@izrayakov) January 20, 2019
How #AdrienBroner gone come to the hood after the #fight 😂😂😂 #PacquiaoBroner #boxing pic.twitter.com/Js3JuBSJZM
— Mike Tomorrow (@1miketomorrow) January 20, 2019
#PacquiaoBroner pic.twitter.com/p4xF8ADkD2
— Ferdie Pacheco (@Nito813) January 20, 2019