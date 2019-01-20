Boxing |

Boxing world reacts to Manny Pacquiao’s dominant victory over Adrien Broner

Just like fine wine.

Social media went buzzing as Manny Pacquiao successfully defended his World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight title with a unanimous decision victory over Adrien Broner. Inside the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, the 40-year old boxing legend from the Philippines displayed effective punching and footwork to outland and outwork the Cincinatti, Ohio native.

All three judges had Pacquiao as the clear winner over his younger opponent with scores of 117-111, 116-112 and 116-112. The victory sets up an interesting rematch with the undefeated Floyd Mayweather Jr., who in May 2015 dealt Pacquiao his sixth defeat via unanimous decision.

FOX Sports scoured Twitter for reactions regarding the Pacquiao-Broner clash:

