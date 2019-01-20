What did Manny Pacquiao say about running for Philippine presidency after the Adrien Broner fight?

Manny Pacquiao continued to downplay any plans of running as the Philippines’ next president after winning in his latest WBA welterweight title defense against Adrien Broner on Sunday (Manila time).

The senator, who scored a lopsided unanimous decision in front of more than 13,000 rowdy fans at the MGM Grand Arena, directly addressed questions from ring announcer Jim Gray about any political plans.

“I don’t have that in my mind right now. I have no plans to run for president. I’m happy serving the people as a senator and in giving honor to the country,” he said.

Despite promises of hanging up his gloves after winning a senatorial seat in 2016, the 40-year-old champion continued to add new chapters into his legendary career. He first beat Jessie Vargas at the same arena before losing to Jeff Horn in Australia a year later while holding office.

Pacquiao then successfully bounced back by flooring Lucas Matthysse last July and by cruising past Broner in a masterclass performance earlier.

After today’s win, he hiked his record to 61 wins against seven losses and two draws.

