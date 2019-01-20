Pacquiao retains WBA welterweight title after dominant showing vs. Broner

Manny Pacquiao marked his return to US soil with a win after successfully defending his title against challenger Adrien Broner on Sunday (Manila time) at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.

All three judges gave the bout to Pacquiao, who improved his career record to 61 wins against seven losses and two draws.

“I feel so happy, because I did my best in the fight and also in training. We did a lot in training. Thank God for this victory,” he said after the fight.

From the onset, Pacquiao dictated the tempo and frustrated the counter-punching Broner—who seemed content in backpedaling for most of the night—with effective usage of jabs and shots to the body.

Pacquiao continued to go on the offensive until the seventh round came, where he landed a massive left straight to the chin that set off a series of combinations that Broner survived through clinches and retreats.

Broner looked in trouble again in the ninth as Pacquiao tagged him with another powerful left, but he managed to circle out of it once more.

The 40-year-old champion kept pressing and hunting for that elusive knockout to no avail as he cruised against his 11-year junior right until the final bell sounded.

His dominance reflected in the statistics, where ‘Pacman’ overwhelmed his challenger with sheer volume by landing 112 of 568 punches total. Broner only threw 295 and hit 50.

“I wanted to push more,” Pacquiao said. “But my corners said that I should not be careless, I should just take my time.”

Two judges favored Pacquiao by giving him 116-112 on the scorecards, while the third tallied it at 117-111.

This marks his first win in the Las Vegas since 2016, where he edged Jessie Vargas via a unanimous decision to snatch the WBO welterweight crown.

Broner, on the other hand, fell to 33 wins and four losses, including a 3-3-1 record in his last seven fights.

