Watch: Floyd Mayweather visits Manny Pacquiao in the dressing room before the Adrien Broner fight

Manny Pacquiao had a surprise visit from a familiar face as he was getting ready for his Adrien Broner fight.

The fight everyone is waiting for is shaping up to be a reality as Floyd Mayweather visited eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao in the dressing room right before the Pacman’s fight with Adrien Broner.

The return bout is expected to be more of a slam bang affair with Floyd Jr., eager in coming out of retirement to face the man who is mentioned in the same breathe with him.

Pacquiao, a future Hall of Famer and the Fighting Senator of the Philippines, has fought the greatest fighters in every division where he became champions, but a fight and a victory no less against the brash talking American would certainly cement his status as the greatest Filipino fighter of all time. Both in their 40s, either Pacquiao or Mayweather had shown the willingness to do it and put on a show on what was easily the fight everybody want to see.

The winner of the bout could potentially set to earn the richest purse in boxing history as sponsors, match makers, network outfits, including those in pay per view, would certainly line up to get a piece in probably the most important bout in boxing.

