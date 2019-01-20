Brook ponders next move after missing out on Khan

With Amir Khan having agreed to face Terence Crawford, Kell Brook is weighing up his next fight.

Kell Brook is pondering his next move after a long-awaited showdown with Amir Khan again failed to materialise.

The prospect of domestic rivals Brook and Khan finally settling their verbal sparring in the ring appeared a distinct possibility until the latter opted to take a WBO welterweight title bout with Terence Crawford.

Brook potentially has a few options in the pipeline, with a fight against Jessie Vargas – who like the Sheffield scrapper is promoted by Eddie Hearn – at welterweight mooted.

Jeff Horn – a former WBO champion – has spoken of a desire to face Brook at 154lbs, while Liam Smith also said he could face the 32-year-old in the future at super-welterweight.

“Yeah, Jeff Horn’s a name, an Australian fighter,” Brook told Sky Sports.

“I’ve heard his [Vargas] name being mentioned. He is a name, he’s been in with some top operators. The options are there, they’ve got to make good business sense, and overall the right fights for us.

“There’s many options for me. It’s not like I haven’t got any options. I’m a known name in America from fighting [Errol] Spence and beating [Shawn] Porter, and fighting [Gennady] Golovkin. My name is there, it’s relevant.

“These names, these top fighters, we can make those fights happen, and that’s what we’re going to be doing.

“I wouldn’t mind going to America now. I’ve boxed at Sheffield Arena, a lot of times in England. I’ve boxed a couple of times in America. It would be nice to fight some big fights in America.”