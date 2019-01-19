Wilder-Fury II expected for April 27 or May – Warren

Frank Warren is targeting an April or May showdown for the eagerly anticipated rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury.

Tyson Fury will have his rematch shot at WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder on either April 27 or in May, says his promoter Frank Warren.

Earlier this week, the WBC set a deadline of February 5 for terms to be agreed after ordering a rematch following a contentious draw in their first bout in Los Angeles last month.

Many pundits felt Fury had done enough to earn the win despite twice having to get up off the canvas, the second time a scarcely believable recovery in the last round.

Warren would like to see the fight take place in England this time around but concedes another showdown in America is more likely.

“Negotiations are going on at the moment. I expect us to agree terms [before the deadline],” he told BT Sport.

“There’s a willingness to do the fight, it’s the most lucrative match for Tyson – there’s more money in that than fighting [Anthony] Joshua – and it’s an easier fight to make because the parties want to make it happen.

“[America] is the most lucrative. I’d like it to be in England, but it takes two to tango.

“I would think the fight is going to be late April/May if we can agree terms.”

Asked if April 27 would be the date, Warren replied: “Maybe that, or in May.”