Demetrius Andrade stopped Artur Akavov in the 12th round to defend his WBO middleweight belt in New York.

The 30-year-old American (27-0, 16 KOs), who won the belt in October, landed a jab and right hand which forced Akavov back with only 24 seconds remaining in the fight.

Akavov appeared to block the punches but the referee decided to end the fight, much to the dismay of the 33-year-old Russian (16-3, 8 KOs).

Afterwards, Andrade turned his attention to former unified world champion Gennady Golovkin.

“Put Golovkin in front of me. I’ll destroy him,” Andrade told DAZN in the ring.