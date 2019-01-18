LIVE: Manny Pacquiao vs Adrien Broner – updates, streaming, scores, results, watch live, bout

Manny Pacquiao is set for his first title defense in a 12-round bout for the WBA (Regular) welterweight title against hungry challenger Adrien Broner inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Will “Pacman” retain? Or will “The Problem” gain the upset and and stun the legend?

The fight will be shown live via pay-per-view (PPV) on the Showtime app in the United States and through Cignal Sky Sports, and Sky on Demand in the Philippines. A delayed telecast will be aired on ABS-CBN S+A, GMA Network and ESPN5.

Also read: Manny Pacquiao vs Adrien Broner – live stream, date, time, TV info, when and where to watch, card, predictions

Regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound boxers to ever grace the ring, Pacquiao carries a decorated resume of 60 wins (39 by KOs) with 7 losses and 2 draws. “Pac-Man” returned with a bang last July, as he knocked out Lucas Matthysse in 7 rounds—his first stoppage in nine years.

READ: Which boxing title is Manny Pacquiao putting on the line against Adrien Broner?

Broner, on the other hand, has emerged as a legitimate threat to Pacquiao’s belt, boasting an impressive record of 33–3–1 (24 wins coming by KO). The hard-hitting challenger is coming off a 12-round draw against Jessie Vargas last April.

The fight itself has been built up entertainingly, with Broner up to his usual antics in the press conference while Pacquiao held his composure as ever.

However, the fight is expected to play out in an opposite inclination; Pacquiao with his footwork, angles and high volume will pose a threat to a reserved Broner who has based his approach on Floyd Mayweather.

The rumours in some quarters also suggest that the Broner fight may be a warm up for Pacquiao to eventually land him the Floyd rematch – given that they do have striking similarities in their boxing styles.

However, Broner is very much his own man and Pacquiao will do well to remember that when they clash on Saturday night. (Sunday morning in Manila)

READ: Who is Adrien Broner?

Here are all the other fights on the card:

Manny Pacquiao (c) Adrien Broner WBA welterweight title Badou Jack Marcus Browne WBA interim light heavyweight title Nordine Oubaaii Rau’shee Warren Vacant WBC bantamweight title Jhack Tepora (c) Hugo Ruiz WBA interim featherweight title

————

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+, click here or to start your free 30 day trial, download the FOX+ app.