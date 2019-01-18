Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez will step back down to middleweight to try and claim Daniel Jacobs’ IBF title.
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez will face Daniel Jacobs in a world middleweight unification fight on May 4.
Canelo became a three-weight world champion with a third-round stoppage of Rocky Fielding at Madison Square Garden last month.
The Mexican will drop back down to the 160-pound division to step into the ring with American IBF champion Jacobs after taking Fielding’s WBA ‘regular’ super-middleweight belt off him.
Canelo claimed the WBA and WBC middleweight straps by ending Gennady Golovkin’s unbeaten record at the T-Mobile Arena last September.
The 28-year-old is expected to return to the same Las Vegas venue in a bid to move a step closer to a clean sweep of the middleweight titles.
Happy to announce I’ve officially signed with @DAZN_USA and I’m fighting @Canelo May 4th in Las Vegas on #CincodeMayo Weekend!
Thanks to all parties for making this fight and I promise I’ll take full advantage of the moment. #JacobsCanelo #TeamJacobs #BestMiddleweightInTheWorldpic.twitter.com/EWTP6qjnob
— Daniel Jacobs (@DanielJacobsTKO) January 17, 2019
“I will unify my middleweight titles against Daniel Jacobs on one of the two most important dates that belong to me.
“I have no doubt that I will be victorious and that I’ll be one step away from becoming the undisputed middleweight world champion.”
Jacobs, who has signed a three-fight promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing and DAZN, said: “This is the opportunity I have been waiting for. The opportunity to achieve greatness inside the ring.”
New Yorker Jacobs was awarded a split decision in his last bout against Sergiy Derevyanchenko last October and suffered only the second defeat of his career against Golovkin in March 2017.