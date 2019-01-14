Caleb Plant retained his unbeaten record and secured the IBF super-middleweight title.

Caleb Plant claimed the IBF super-middleweight title with a unanimous-decision win over Jose Uzcategui in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Plant, 26, sent Uzcategui to the canvas twice during a dominant victory, awarded 116-110, 116-110 and 115-111 for his first world title.

The American (18-0) landed a quick combo to drop Uzcategui in the second round, celebrating with a little dance.

A big left hand sent Uzcategui to the canvas once more in the fourth round and the Venezuelan was unable to get back into the fight despite something of a comeback.

Uzcategui (28-3) held the title for less than a year, having claimed it in March 2018.