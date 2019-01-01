Twitter accuses Floyd Mayweather of fixing fight against Tenshin Nasukawa

Floyd Mayweather made light work of undefeated kickboxing phenom Tenshin Nasukawa on the Rizin New Year’s Eve card, knocking him down thrice en route to stopping him within a round.

But as is always the case after every Floyd Mayweather fight, there is a vocal section of the fanbase that is crying foul.

This time, the accusations generally center around how fixed the bout appeared to some, with Nasukawa suffering three theatrical knockdowns at the hands of Floyd before his corner threw the towel in.

However, Nasukawa broke down inconsolably after the bout had been called, and his team hastily escorted him away from the cameras and the public in an attempt to save him the scrutiny in that moment of vulnerability – which, if fixed, was a phenomenal piece of acting.

Personally, I don’t subscribe to the notion that it was fixed. Floyd looked too big and too strong for Nasukawa. And Nasukawa didn’t have enough power going the other way to trouble Floyd – especially with 8 ounce gloves on.

But there were plenty of reactions on Twitter that suggested that it was indeed fixed, and we run through a number of them in this piece.

Have a read and leave your comments below. Was it a fixed fight or was Floyd just too good for Nasukawa?

That Mayweather fight was some comical shit! 😂😂 — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) December 31, 2018

Mayweather vs Nasukawa is the biggest scam in sports history. Even bigger than Mayweather vs McGregor #RIZIN — Alptekin Ozkilic (@alpozkilicmma) December 31, 2018

A lot of folks are saying that fight was fixed. If it was fixed, why would Tenshin purposely lose in the most embarrassing way possible? — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) December 31, 2018

Mayweather beats a 20-year-old kick boxer inside a round. This now sets up a fight with Brian from our accounts department. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) December 31, 2018

Lmao that mayweather fight. Have we all just been trolled 😂😂😂😩 — Freezy (@Calfreezy) December 31, 2018

Floyd pulled up to the park in flip-flops, put his keys and cell phone down on the baseline, dunked on Tenshin three times, grabbed his stuff and went to the deli for a juice and a beef patty. — Eric Jackman (@NewYorkRic) December 31, 2018

Floyd Mayweather just got paid millions of dollars to destroy Tenshin in less than a round. The greatest businessman in history. #Rizin14 pic.twitter.com/a5rzupGaJq — Sheldan Keay (@SheldanKeay) December 31, 2018

Floyd just laughing off Tenshin's punches. That was fucking bizarre. That was a full on fight. — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 31, 2018

Did you not see the way tenshin was 'struggling' to get up. Fake af — Baller Photography (@BallerPhotos) December 31, 2018