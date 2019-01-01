Floyd Mayweather pockets millions for 139-second exhibition in Japan

Floyd Mayweather made quick work of Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in their boxing exhibition at the Saitama Super Arena.

The American boxer only needed 139 seconds to finish the bout but what more people are noting is the amount of money Mayweather made in that bout.

At 41 years old, Mayweather is said to have raked in an impressive USD $9 million for the exhibition.

A Twitter account looked to breakdown how much money Mayweather made in the round, per minute and second and it can be seen below.

🇺🇸 @FloydMayweather defeats @TeppenTenshin in Round 1. 🥊 50 Boxing Fights

🎟 1 Exhibition Fight ✅ 51 Wins

❌ 0 Defeats 💰 $9m for the fight.

💰 $9m for one round.

💰 $3m per minute.

💰 $50k per second. 🤑 The Money Team. pic.twitter.com/WBgm2Bh0do — SPORF (@Sporf) December 31, 2018

Since it was an exhibition fight, the win does not add up to Mayweather’s 50-0 boxing record and the loss does not smudge Nasukawa’s professional record as well.