Warrington plans to go Stateside after Frampton upset

After beating Carl Frampton to retain the IBF featherweight belt, Josh Warrington has big plans for America.

Josh Warrington plans to make a name for himself in the United States and unify the featherweight division after upsetting the odds to retain his IBF belt against Carl Frampton in Manchester.

The Leeds fighter scored a unanimous points decision on the first defence of the strap that he won against Lee Selby in May.

Many rank the bout as a contender for the Fight of the Year, high praise considering the high-calibre year boxing has enjoyed, and Warrington wants to grow his reputation Stateside – an ambition partly influenced by Frampton.

“One hundred per cent. I don’t want steady pay days,” Warrington replied when asked about the possibility of going after the WBO, WBC or WBA belts.

“I want to test myself and keep going. It’s the big nights that get me up for it.

“I like it busy. It keeps me going and next year we will go Stateside and the journey continues.

“I’d like an away trip. I went there in 2017 to watch Frampton versus Leo Santa Cruz and took a little moment to see Carl’s fans there on the Las Vegas strip.

“I was thinking I could see the Leeds fans there so that’s what I’d like next.”

Warrington’s triumph was even more impressive given Frampton’s status as a former two-weight world champion.

WBO title holder Oscar Valdez is tipped to be Warrington’s next challenge, while fellow Mexican Santa Cruz and American Gary Russell Jr. hold the WBA and WBC titles respectively.

For Warrington, the fight against Frampton was an opportunity he had no intention of letting slip.

“My family are on a journey,” he added. “I’m pleased for my dad. We are a small team. We don’t have a massive reputation but we keep going against the odds and proving people wrong.

“It’s for my fans and followers too. They have stuck with me through thick and thin.

“I’m not the fastest, strongest or most intelligent boxer but I go in there and always wear my heart on my sleeve.

“There were times when I went through an emotional rollercoaster thinking, ‘How have I got to this level?’

“When I stepped in the arena there was no way I was getting beaten. It would have taken a lot to stop me.”

At 31, it remains to be seen what Frampton – who now has a 26-2 record – will do next, with retirement a possibility, but he had no qualms over the result.

“Josh won the fight fair and square, absolutely. There are no excuses from me, I was in incredible shape and the better man won,” he said.

“I hope he goes on to great things and unifies the division. I was fit and strong but Josh was fitter and stronger.

“I have a young family at home and I have been in the game a long time. I’ll make no decisions now but I’ll sit down with my team and discuss what’s the next move.”