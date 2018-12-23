There were mixed fortunes for the Charlo twins in New York as only Jermall retained his unbeaten record.

Jermall Charlo retained his WBC interim middleweight title as twin brother Jermell suffered a controversial loss on Saturday.

Jermall (28-0) enjoyed a unanimous decision win over Russian Matt Korobov at Barclays Center in New York.

The 28-year-old American was a dominant winner, with the judges scoring the fight 119-108, 116-112 and 116-112 in his favour.

Jermall had already said he wanted to face WBA (Regular) super-middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in 2019.

Earlier, Jermall’s identical twin brother Jermell was stunningly handed his first loss by Tony Harrison.

Harrison was awarded a 116-112, 115-113 and 115-113 win and the WBC light-middleweight title, handing Jermell (31-1) his first defeat.