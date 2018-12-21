Usyk a possibility for Whyte or Chisora – Hearn

Eddie Hearn expects Oleksandr Usyk to target the top heavyweights and says a fight with Dillian Whyte or Dereck Chisora is a possibility.

Oleksandr Usyk may be offered the chance to fight Dillian Whyte or Dereck Chisora, according to Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn.

Fearsome Ukrainian Usyk is set to make the step up to heavyweight in 2019 after retaining his status as the undisputed world cruiserweight champion by knocking out Tony Bellew last month.

British domestic rivals Whyte and Chisora – who go head to head this weekend – have a history of bad blood, with the former winning their first encounter in a classic bout two years ago.

And Hearn is excited to see what the undefeated Usyk could do against either man.

“Usyk could fight the winner or loser of [Whyte vs Chisora],” Hearn told Sky Sports.

“No-one really knows how good Usyk truly will be at heavyweight. We know he will be good, but can he mix it with the big boys? That is the fascination.”

Usyk’s long-term goal is a showdown with IBF, WBA and WBO champion Anthony Joshua and Hearn says the Ukrainian will only target the best heavyweights.

“Usyk won’t mess around. You won’t see him fight someone average,” Hearn added. “Carlos Takam is a guy that would make sense – a bit small but powerful and strong.”

“Our plan is to bite the gumshield then seek and destroy! ” – @DerekWarChisora #WhyteChisora2 pic.twitter.com/k4VOVQnboK — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) December 20, 2018

Hearn believes Usyk would only consider staying at cruiserweight if Andre Ward could be tempted out of retirement for a mouth-watering showdown.

“I think that would be the only fight that Usyk would stick around at cruiserweight for,” Hearn said.

“[Usyk versus Ward] is pure boxing. It is the absolute art of the sweet science. It would be the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world, who is undefeated and retired, against the current best pound-for-pound fighter and the fighter of the year.

“There are so many different narratives – it would be a 50-50 fight, Ward going up to cruiserweight.

“I have [spoken to Usyk about this] and I have put it to Ward. But I think it would take something unreasonable to bring Ward out of retirement.

“I think Usyk will move to heavyweight and box in America in April.”