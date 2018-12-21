Whyte vows ‘there will be blood’ in Chisora rematch

Dillian Whyte warned Dereck Chisora he will see how strong is he when they do battle for the second time at London’s O2 Arena.

Dillian Whyte has predicted “there will be blood” when he meets fierce rival Dereck Chisora in a heavyweight rematch in London on Saturday.

Chisora warned Whyte he will hunt down and “pound” his fellow Londoner at the O2 Arena this weekend.

Whyte was awarded victory on a split-decision verdict when he faced Chisora for the first time two years ago and the 30-year-old is confident he will defeat his compatriot in more emphatic fashion second time around.

He said: “Dereck will see how strong I am. I’m used to people trying to get into my head. I don’t think even Dereck himself knows what he is doing.

“I’ve had good learning fights and there’s still a lot more to come – I’ll fight anybody.

“I’ll do whatever it takes to get the win, I conserve my energy, I’m relaxed. There will be blood on Saturday night.”

Chisora is determined to earn a potential shot at Anthony Joshua by gaining revenge on Whyte.

“Eddie Hearn is dangling a carrot in front of me and Dillian – that’s AJ,” the 34-year-old.

“Whatever plan Dillian’s team have, ours is to bite the gum shield, seek and destroy.”