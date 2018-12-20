Khan confirms advanced talks for Brook grudge match

It appears as though Amir Khan and Kell Brook are close to finally settling their differences in the ring, with the former confirming talks.

British foes Khan and Brook have seemingly been on a collision course throughout their careers, but, frustratingly for fans, the sparring has so far been purely verbal.

Earlier this month Sheffield-based Brook, the former IBF world welterweight champion, accused Khan of “letting the public down” by refusing to fight him.

Khan was seemingly set to turn down the chance to settle his differences with Brook in order to go after WBO welterweight holder Terence Crawford.

But he has now suggested that a grudge match with Brook at Wembley is his top priority.

“Brook is definitely who I want next,” Khan told The Daily Mail.

Thanks to everyone who came out and tuned in Thanks to michael zerafa and his team. A game opponent and a gent#OntoTheNextOne #AllOfTheLights #WeGoAgain pic.twitter.com/kEjZkCjOG3 — Kell Brook (@SpecialKBrook) December 9, 2018

“We are in talks at the moment. It has been made a little easier by the fact we are with the same promotional company. We are really close, I’ve left it with [Matchroom promoter] Eddie [Hearn] for now.

“We could do it at Wembley, that would be ideal. It’s neutral for both of us. It’s not in Manchester where I’m from, it’s not in Sheffield where he’s from so I think Wembley would be a good spot.”

Brook has fought twice in 2018 after returning from brutal losses to Gennady Golovkin and Errol Spence Jr, and was out of sorts in a points win over Michael Zerafa this month.

Khan himself had troubles in eventually overcoming Samuel Vargas in September, but is convinced he would head into any fight with Brook as favourite.

“Crawford looked bigger to me because he’s got a world title and he’s one of the pound-for-pound best so that would have been a massive fight, but on top of that was Kell Brook’s performance,” he added.

“I’ll be going into this fight now favourite to win and probably knocking him out. I won’t get credit for it, though, I’ll beat him and they will still say, ‘Oh, he was finished anyway’.

“I wish this fight had happened sooner. The reason it didn’t is because he was running his mouth off.

“If he didn’t do that it would have been different, but I still think it’s a really big fight now and one that I win.”