Chisora vows to ‘pound’ Whyte in heavyweight rematch

Dereck Chisora has warned Dillian Whyte he will hunt down and “pound” his rival in their rematch in London on Saturday.

Whyte was awarded victory on a split-decision verdict when they met for the first time in a heavyweight thriller in Manchester two years ago.

However, Chisora vowed it will be a different story when they step into the ring at the O2 Arena, believing his opponent does not have the power to hurt him.

“We have trained hard for this fight and there’s only one way we are going, we will enter for war,” said the 34-year-old.

“Right from the get-go, run over to his side, start pounding him down. I am going to pound him, pound him, pound him. I am going to pound you, pound you and pound you down.

“It doesn’t matter what he’s done. Remember what I said, he can’t hurt me. He hasn’t got a powerful shot that bothers me. I am going to find this guy, hunt him down and beat him up.

“I am born-again, I have a new manager and a new training regime and I am just loving life. For me, it has all gone just great.

“We have to knock him out, we don’t want to leave it to the judges. We are coming there with a knockout mentality, no points, nothing else. I have to knock this guy out for my fans, the ‘War’ Chisora fans.”

While keen to force a stoppage of his own, Whyte says he is ready to go the distance again this weekend, if necessary.

“The first time we fought was my third 12-rounder and the first time I got stopped. I didn’t know what my conditioning would be like,” said the former British champion.

“Now I’ve been there and done it and the rounds experience showed in my last fight, I was put down in the last round but got up to see it through.

“Good luck to his hunt and pound. He’s starting to sound a lot like David Haye these days.

“Chisora can say what he wants. The last time I was 27 years old and a madman, I just wanted to punch his head in. Donkeys do what donkeys do, stand in fields and eat hay.”