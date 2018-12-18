Canelo, Crawford, Lomachenko and the other pound-for-pound contenders

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is now a three-weight world champion, but does that make him the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world?

On Saturday, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez added another achievement to his impressive career resume by becoming a three-weight world champion.

The Mexican’s first foray up at super-middleweight was a resounding success, as he blew away Rocky Fielding inside three rounds to claim the WBA (regular) title from the Englishman.

Following on from 24 gruelling rounds against Gennady Golovkin, Canelo made light work of the bigger man at Madison Square Garden, chopping him down with body shots to force a quick stoppage.

It was a 51st career win for the 28-year-old. His only loss as a professional came against Floyd Mayweather Jr and, even while some may suggest Fielding was way out of his depth, Alvarez is undoubtedly a strong contender to be considered the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world right now.

So who are the other contenders for the honour? Here – in alphabetical order, to be clear – we list some of the major rivals for the crown.

Terence Crawford

Record: 34-0 (25 KOs)

Like Canelo, Crawford is a three-weight world champion. The Omaha-born 31-year-old is a switch-hitting expert who goes from orthodox to southpaw with ridiculous ease. His fast hands also catch the eye as well as opponents, and his skillset has been too much for any foe to deal with to date. Big fights in 2019 would further his pound-for-pound case.

Mikey Garcia

Record: 39-0 (30 KOs)

What would Garcia be if he had not spent two and a half years out of the ring? A contractual dispute put the brakes on his career, but the American has made up for lost time since his return in 2016. He’s won five on the spin at lightweight – including knocking out Dejan Zlaticanin inside three rounds to win the WBC belt – and is now heading up to welterweight to take on Errol Spence Jr in a mouthwatering clash for early in 2019.

Naoya Inoue

Record: 17-0 (15 KOs)

‘Monster’ may campaign at the lower weights but he hits incredibly hard. Light-fly and flyweight were not a problem for Inoue, and the early signs are he will take the bantamweight division by storm, too. The 25-year-old stopped Jamie McDonnell in a round to to claim the WBA strap and then marked his first defence by doing the same to Juan Carlos Payano.

Vasyl Lomachenko

Record: 12-1 (9 KOs)

After an illustrious career in the amateurs, the 30-year-old Ukrainian has achieved plenty in 13 outings in the paid ranks. He has won titles at feather, super-feather and lightweight, recording wins over Jorge Linares, Guillermo Rigondeaux, Gary Russell Jr and Jose Pedraza. The solitary blip came against Orlando Salido in his second fight – and even that was a much-debated split-decision verdict.

Errol Spence Jr

Record: 24-0 (21 KOs)

The southpaw, nicknamed ‘The Truth’, is the reigning IBF champion at welterweight, having dethroned Kell Brook last year in the Englishman’s own back yard in Sheffield. Since then, Spence has recorded stoppage wins over Lamont Peterson and Carlos Ocampo. Garcia should provide a tougher test in March next year – but another victory would further enhance his pound-for-pound claims.

Oleksandr Usyk

Record: 16-0 (12 KOs)

Another Ukrainian to make waves after huge success as an amateur, Usyk confirmed his status as the best cruiserweight in the world by retaining the IBF, WBA, WBO and WBC belts against Tony Bellew in November. A southpaw who carries power, his next stop appears likely to be the heavyweight division.