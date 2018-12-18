Warrington: Frampton not an elite fighter

Carl Frampton claimed Josh Warrington is the weakest featherweight champion, but the IBF title-holder is fine with being underestimated.

Josh Warrington does not consider Carl Frampton an “elite fighter” and intends to exploit his weakness when the pair meet in Manchester on Saturday.

The undefeated Warrington (27-0) will make the first defence of his IBF world featherweight title against former two-weight champion Frampton (26-1), who is considered the favourite.

The Northern Irishman last week claimed he is the “top featherweight on the planet” and is superior to his upcoming opponent in every aspect.

Frampton also ranked Warrington was the weakest of the division’s four champions, but the Yorkshireman is happy to be underestimated.

“It’s a bit cocky of him to say that he’s better than me in every department. I feel like he’s been overlooking me,” Warrington told BTSport.com.

“I don’t want to give my gameplan away but every fighter has his weaknesses and Carl is no different. I look at Carl as a good fighter but not an elite fighter – he’s got his weaknesses and I’ve had a look at them. I will look to exploit them on the night.

“I wouldn’t say it’s annoying when people write me off. It’s more motivation to prove people wrong. Those who doubt me don’t bother me whatsoever.

“It feels like I’ve still got a lot to prove to some people, I beat [Lee] Selby and I was still ranked number two behind Carl in the British rankings.

“It is funny being world champion and going in as an underdog – Carl has been at a higher level at a longer time but I feel like I’m just getting started.”