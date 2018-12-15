Lethwei king Dave Leduc ready to go to war to defend his Openweight Golden Belt

Richard Arthur

Dave Leduc, the first ever foreign holder of the Openweight Golden Belt in Myanmar’s national sport of Lethwei, will defend his title against the man he took it from in 2016, former champion and Myanmar’s top Lethwei fighter, Tun Tun Min, in a trilogy fight between the two in what is undoubtedly the biggest fight in the history of the sport.

The fight will take places at the Air KBZ Grand Final Myanmar Championship at Thein Pyu stadium in Yangon this Sunday, December 16th.

With Myanmar opening to the world and Lethwei, or Burmese bareknuckle boxing, making waves in the combat sports world with its use of head butts, no gloves, no judges and 2-minute recovery timeouts, this grudge match between the two best fighters in the sport is shining a light on Lethwei like no fight before it.

Fox Sport Asia spoke to the champion, Dave Leduc ahead of the bout. “For sure this is the biggest Lethwei fight ever,” Leduc told us.

“It will be on Skynet TV in Myanmar, it has the most media attention, there have never been as many sponsors and purses as this. Although I will be representing Myanmar when I walk out, this is the first time a foreigner will be fighting from the red corner defending against a Burmese fighter. The whole country of 50 million people in Myanmar will be watching, which is more than the number of people watching the McGregor Vs Khabib Pay-Per-View.”

Leduc fought to a draw with the then-openweight champion Tun Tun Min in 2016, in only his second Lethwei fight, impressing fans and promoters enough to earn an instant rematch.

After another aggressive assault from the Quebec, Canada native, Tun Tun Min was forced to retire with a knee injury, crowning the man known simply as ‘Dave’ in his adopted homeland, Myanmar’s first foreign Golden Belt champion.

Since then he has gone on to successfully defend the belt seven times. This Sunday will be the eighth defence, but the first against the man he took the belt from.



“I really respect Tun Tun Min. He’s a legend of Lethwei and a great fighter,” Leduc explained, “but there is a huge rivalry between us. There has been some smack talk. He said the champion should be Burmese. I said I am more Burmese than you – I only fight Lethwei, I speak and eat and dress Burmese.

He didn’t bow to me in our last fight. It’s not respectful. I think the country is divided between fans of me and Tun Tun Min.”

Having no judges in Lethwei fights means that fights that go the distance are draws. “So he needs to knock me out to regain the belt,” Dave confirmed.

If the fight goes to a draw, the champ will still be the champ, as happened when the two men first fought and Tun Tin Min kept the belt.

Despite usually being taller than his opponents, Leduc doesn’t see himself as a tall fighter who uses his range to keep opponents at bay.

“I always push forward. I never play it safe. I always go inside. My Sifu Patrick Marcil always says I fight like a short guy. I go inside and look for the head butts and elbows. If you punch too much you can get your hands broken.”

After his last fight against Thailand’s Diesellek, Leduc told Fox Sports Asia he preferred to fight non-Myanmar fighters to show the power of Lethwei to the world.

But the now 27-year old will instead be fighting the country’s top fighter for the third time. How did the fight happen?

“I said that because it’s true. I feel Burmese and I feel like if I fight foreigners it promotes the sport more internationally. But if you want to keep the belt in Lethwei you must accept any challenge that comes your way or vacate the title. He challenged me to fight in December and I accepted. He’s been on my mind for a while.

We know each other’s style well. In the first fight I was teeping the body and he was catching my kicks, so I had to adapt very quickly. I’d only had fifteen Muay Thai fights at that point and didn’t know how to head butt. In the second fight I had improved so much I was a different fighter. Since then he hasn’t changed much. I know his style.

He has a big massive overhead, good kicks and head butts. I’m versatile. I bring more to the table. If he thought I was hard then, wait until December 16th, it will be even harder. This fight is going to be a war and I’m going to come out on top.

I have the tools to hurt him. I’ve done it before and I’m going to do it again,” Leduc warned.

Beyond training at his old gym at Tiger Muay Thai in Phuket and his more recent home in Dubai, 2018 has seen Dave going on a world tour of combat sports gyms to promote the sport of Lethwei.

“I trained very hard for this fight. I sparred with a lot of different people on my world tour this year, seeing different styles. So I’m ready for anything out of the ordinary. He’s not going to surprise me with anything I haven’t seen before. He’s very straightforward. He’s just a bull. He’s a very tough guy. The toughest guy, one of the hardest guys in combat sports … after me!”

Any more plans for next year? “Actually I wanted to take a long break but they challenged me. So after the fight my wife and I are going to move to Cyprus and start a family. It’s a very peaceful place and the cost of living is good. When we went there on the world tour I fell in love with the island. It’s a piece of paradise there. I also have a house in Myanmar so I’ll still be going there often.”

“I’m also making an online academy for Lethwei as there’s no curriculum outside of Myanmar, there’s nowhere to learn it. I’m a proponent of Lethwei. As well as the art of eight limbs and the head butts there’s also no scoring system, so people kick less.

It’s all about pain threshold. You will be able to learn with me by video. I get many messages from people that want to train with me, but there’re so far away. So look out for the Lethwei Academy coming soon.”



And so Lethwei fans old and new will be looking forward to this third epic grudge match between its top two fighters, the former champ and the new foreign king.

“He’s lucky to have lost against me, because if he had lost to a guy that didn’t care about Lethwei it would have been a disgrace. I give back to the sport of Lethwei, I give back to the country as much as possible, I help kids with AIDS in Myanmar. I actually care about Lethwei more than him”, Leduc added.

“Since I won the title from him in 2016, I dominated Cyrus Washington who people previously thought of as the best foreign fighter, so I’m solidifying my position. I was always thinking about this fight, that when he comes back I’ll have to fight him and I want to fight him again.

He had a trilogy with Cyrus and I need a trilogy with him as well to show I’m the best. Now he wants to take the belt away from me and retire. His last fight. But it’s not going to happen.”

“Back then I was a Lethwei beginner. Now I’m a Lethwei expert. He was supposed to be the bully. He was supposed to kill me. But that didn’t happen. I actually knocked him down a couple of times. The second fight was decisive.

The third fight will be a war.”