5 banned moves that are too dangerous even for MMA

Mixed martial arts has come a long way over the course of the last few decades, to the point where there are now rules in place that prevent the sport from becoming an utter freak show.

You could argue it never really was, but the banning of these five movies – in the majority of promotions, that is – allows for a bit more stability and consistency which is always welcome.

On top of that, it’s just safer. Some of these moves or acts are much more serious than others, but it all depends on your point of view. It’s of vital importance that MMA be taken seriously in the sporting world, because otherwise, it won’t continue to develop and grow at the rate it has been.

So let’s just take a minute to sit back, relax, and appreciate that these five entries have been ‘banished’ so to speak.

Headbutt

We’ve all heard about the effects of CTE and concussions on athletes, which is why we fully support the banning of headbutts in mixed martial arts at the highest level. It’s just a completely unnecessary form of combat when you take into consideration all of the other weapons these guys and girls have at their disposal. Even when you see an accidental shot, it’s certainly not pretty.

12-6 Elbows

Jon Jones can complain until the day he dies about his one disqualification loss, but at the end of the day, rules are rules. The 12-6 elbow may not seem all that bad in comparison to regular elbows but unless you’ve been on the receiving end of one, there’s no possible way one knowing for sure. From the footage above, we certainly can’t imagine it’s a pleasant experience.

Eye Gouging

Whether fighters mean it or they don’t, eye gouging is a sickening practice to see unfold – especially in slow motion. Even if it doesn’t cause any kind of long term damage to your opposition, it’s just a nasty move and it’s the kind of thing a classic bad guy would do in professional wrestling.

Fish Hook

You don’t see it very often but when it occurs, fish hooking is just horrible. It clearly awards you an unfair advantage, it’s unbelievably gross for the person on the receiving end of it, and in some instances it can completely chance the dynamic of a fight. There are far worse things you can do in this sport, of course, but if this is locked in properly it can easily cause permanent damage.

Groin Attack

Any human being on the face on the planet can relate to the horror of receiving a shot to the groin with men, in particular, really feeling the impact. It’s one of those pains that just seems to get worse and worse as time goes on, which is often why you see a delay in the reaction of whoever takes it. It can be a complete gamechanger especially if you restart the fight too soon, and while it’s often accidental, it can be pretty difficult to accept an apology for this.