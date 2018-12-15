Lethwei star Tun Tun Min’s road to redemption

Richard Arthur

This Sunday sees what is being billed as the biggest fight in Lethwei history as former champion Tun Tun Min attempts to win the Openweight Golden Belt back from the man who took it from him, Dave Leduc.

Fox Sport Asia speaks exclusively to the two biggest names in Myanmar’s national sport ahead of their trilogy fight at Air KBZ Grand Final Myanmar Championship at Thein Pyu stadium in Yangon this Sunday, December 16th, starting with the former champion, Tun Tun Min.

Tun Tun Min claimed the biggest prize in the sport, also known as Burmese bareknuckle boxing, in 2014, following it up with a long run of victories until he met the Canadian Dave Leduc in 2016, in just the Quebecois’ second Lethwei fight. Leduc shocked audiences by standing toe to toe with the champ for five rounds, earning a hard fought draw and an immediate rematch.



In their second fight Leduc stood his ground again, until Tun Tun Min was forced to retire with a knee injury, losing the fight and crowning Dave Leduc as Lethwei’s first ever foreign Golden Belt champion.

The two men have been bad-mouthing each other since then, and needless to say, there is little love lost between them as they fight for the right to wear the crown of a nation.

Lethwei is also nicknamed ‘The Art of Nine Limbs’, as opposed to the eight limbs of Muay Thai, the ninth limb being the head, since headbutts are allowed. The fighters do not wear gloves, just wrapping their hands in tape. There are no judges, meaning that fights that go the distance of five 3-minute rounds end in a draw.

Or in other words, to win fights and titles you need to finish fights and rip belts away from champions. And perhaps most controversially, fighters that are knocked down or out, are allowed a 2-minute recovery period per fight. All in all, it adds up to what is probably the most brutal sanctioned combat sport on the planet.

We spoke to Tun Tun Min, representing Fit & Fight Fitness & Lethwei, Yangon, ahead of his quest to reclaim the Golden Belt that was once his.

“Yes, you can say this is the biggest fight in Lethwei history. Nearly the entire country is very interested in this match and they want to see who will be the victor at the end of the match,” Tun Tun Min told us.

“There will be a decisive outcome in this third match. Someone will definitely lose. It will be either him or me.”



The 26-year-old was born in Myanmar’s Mon State and followed his family into the sport. “My grandfather and my dad were Lethwei fighters. I have seen my father’s fights since I was a child. Back then, my family had some financial difficulties so I wanted to support them.

When I saw senior Lethwei fighters making a lot of money by fighting Lethwei, I decided to enter the Lethwei world. Also, Lethwei is already in my blood because I got the inheritance from my dad. The moment I entered Lethwei, my dream was to become the Openweight Champion and Myanmar Champion.

That’s why I train harder than any other Lethwei fighters and fight harder than other fighters. I am supporting my family by fighting Lethwei. Lethwei is my dream.”

Tun Tun Min made his dreams into a reality in 2014 when at just 21 years old he became the sport’s youngest ever Golden Belt winner, defeating the legendary Saw Nga Man who had held the title for five years.



“I was happy because my dream of becoming Champion came true. That’s one side. On the other side, I felt sorry for Saw Nga Man. He is a senior Lethwei fighter and he is a kind person. Back in the 2013 SEA Games, Saw Nga Man and I trained together. I have so much respect for him and even when I became champion and even up to this day, I always listen to his advice.”

Tun Tun Min then went on a hot streak of wins over the next two years, except for one loss to Cyrus Washington which he would avenge twice over a trilogy of bouts with the American, becoming the biggest name in the sport.

However, he eventually lost the belt in his second fight with Leduc. How did that feel?

“I am still young and I wanted to stay as an Openweight Champion and Myanmar Champion for a long time. So when I lost to Dave, I was devastated and really depressed. I thought that I won’t be able to fight Lethwei again because of the knee injury I got when I was fighting Dave.

I thought of not fighting Lethwei anymore, but my father who is also my coach encouraged me to fight again. He said that I have made it this far through sweat, blood and hardship. So, I consulted with some people and decided to have medical treatment in Thailand.

There is no person in our country who can fight Dave except me. So after being treated in Thailand and having enough rehabilitation I wanted to know how my physical status was.

So, I accepted the offer to fight Saiyok in July this year. After having drawn with Saiyok, I felt more confidence in myself and I challenged Dave.”

Whatever happens in the trilogy fight, there were rumours that the fight may be Tun Tun Min’s last. However, Tun Tun Min seems to have more fight in him yet.

“After this fight, I will take a rest for a while and if there’re fights for me I will fight,” he told us, “I don’t care who my opponent is I will KO them.”