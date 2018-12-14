5 lessons the WWE can learn from UFC

Professional wrestling and mixed martial arts are two very different things, and it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure that out. As such the leading organisations in both sports, WWE and UFC, will naturally come under some scrutiny from time to time. Whether you think that’s appropriate or not is a different matter altogether, because we’re here to argue one very specific point.

That point is this: the WWE could learn a lot from the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Now while there are no ‘favourites’ in this discussion and while there are areas the UFC could improve on too, these five points should help you to understand our line of thinking.

Unique Matches

When rematches come around in mixed martial arts, it’s usually because both men or women have built themselves up to the point where it’s warranted. In WWE, however, that isn’t the case. We see constant rematches on a weekly basis on Raw and SmackDown Live, to the point where it just becomes a diluted product. You’ve got enough stars – just think of something original.

Countdown Shows

While we don’t want the WWE to outright copy the UFC here, the countdown shows are some of the best pieces of promotion that they put out there. It helps you to understand the story of the fighters, it gives you an insight into their preparations for the fight in question, and it creates a kind of emotional attachment. In WWE the promos are good, but they’re few and far between.

Listening To Fans

The UFC have been at fault in this regard in the past, but for the most part they tend to put on the kind of fights that we all want to see – with Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov being a perfect example of that. WWE likes to say that they listen to what the fans want and that they’re on the pulse with that kind of thing, but the heavy criticism from the WWE Universe in recent years would say otherwise.

Open Dialogue

Whether you hate him or you love him, Dana White is more than willing to get stuck into a debate or general conversation with the fans and the media about mixed martial arts and the UFC specifically. He holds scrums and even talks to the media after events, whereas Vince tends to stay in the shadows. While he’s much older now, we still believe he should face the music every now and then.

Less Is More

We aren’t talking about the amount of shows here, because god knows there should probably be fewer of those too from the UFC. What we are talking about, however, is the amount of fights on the main card of UFC events. There tends to be between four and six which is a really good number, and that’s something the WWE only seems to have been able to grasp with NXT. Otherwise, they continue to stack their main cards to the point where fans are just utterly exhausted half way through.