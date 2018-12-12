5 best MMA fighters from Myanmar (Burma)

The nation of Myanmar (Burma) isn’t one that many people think about when they discuss the all-time great nations of mixed martial arts.

Alas, if that notion hasn’t been erased already it soon will be, as there are several local fighters who either already have – or are continuing to make waves.

If you ever get the chance you need to attend an event there live, because it’s unlike anything you’ll experience anywhere else in the world. It’s a hub of Southeast Asian MMA greatness, and it feels like it’s just the beginning.

This may just be a case of us having a short term memory because of how quickly they’ve come onto the scene, but we’re confident in saying that big things are ahead in more ways than one.

Aung La Nsang

Aung La Nsang is just on a whole new level, and very few people could’ve anticipated that’d be the case just a few years ago. He’s a two-weight world champion with ONE and he feels like he’s going from strength to strength, and he’s still got a good few years left in his prime. Whenever he’s in the main event in Myanmar he sells the place out, and we can’t see that changing anytime soon.

Phoe Thaw

Despite losing to Keanu Subba in his last outing, Phoe Thaw is still an incredibly talented guy who is still competing at a solid level even in his mid 30s. From elbows to front kicks he has the ability to finish you in a variety of ways, and that’s a scary prospect. If he can continue to develop his ground game, then he could move on to even bigger and better things.

Ye Thway Ne

Ye Thway Ne is someone who is a specialist when it comes to grinding out decisions, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that. He’s only really just getting started in ONE and he’s still quite green, which should serve as an exciting anecdote given how much longer he could have in this sport.

Tha Pyay Nyo

With a 4-0 record and every single victory coming via stoppage, it’s not difficult to understand why Tha Pyay Nyo is so beloved. He may not have been inside the cage for over a year but if and when he decides to step back in there, his opponent shouldn’t risk taking him lightly. If he does, then Tha has a variety of methods in which to punish – and finish you.

Punnya Sai

The Myanmar-born youngster Punnya Sai, who grew up in New Zealand, never initially envisaged a career in mixed martial arts, but we can safely say that he’s made the right call. With a 2-0 record in the Warrior Series already he seems like a fighter who could easily be groomed for the top, and his journey is certainly worth following over the course of the next few years and beyond.

(Photo Credits: South China Morning Post)