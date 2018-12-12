5 real life Iron Fists in MMA

If you’ve seen Iron Fist in action then you’ll understand what we’re talking about, but if you haven’t, then the core of the idea is this: we’re talking about the hardest hitters at the highest level. Some of these fighters are still active and others have seen their prime come and go, but they’re all still worthy of a place on this list.

Mixed martial arts is a complicated sport in many senses, but at the core of it all, the majority of fans are fascinated by the possibility of seeing a ruthless knockout. That’s not true of everyone and the other practices come into play too, but there’s something so watchable about a fighter who you just know can end their opponent in the blink of an eye – just like the Immortal Iron Fist can.

So if you’re looking to get into the game and secret power punching techniques from Kun Lun is your weakness, perhaps you should take a few precision tips from these guys.

(Photo Credits: Marvel, Boss Logic)

Conor McGregor

At featherweight, it’s fair to say nobody was able to take Conor McGregor’s power. He was just so strong and accurate even with the weight cut, and despite the loss to Khabib, the same thing is true at lightweight as we saw during his fight against Eddie Alvarez. When Conor connects in a big way, there aren’t many that are going to be able to handle it.

Anthony Johnson

Rumble Johnson is a scary, scary man and there aren’t too many other ways to put it. He’s just an absolute monster and despite the fact that Daniel Cormier was able to neutralise him, even DC was still hit with one of those absolute bombs – although he somehow lived to tell the tale. If Anthony ever comes back at heavyweight, then things could get very interesting.

Cody Garbrandt

Cody Garbrandt’s defeats at the hands of TJ Dillashaw may have put a stop to his rise for now, but there’s still a very good reason why he has a grenade tattoo on his hand. All but two of his victories have come via KO or TKO, and it still feels like he’s got a lot left in the tank. If he does indeed decide to return, then the bantamweight division is going to need all the help they can get.

Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou hit a stumbling block in 2018 and there’s no way of denying that, but his recent win over Curtis Blaydes served as a reminder that he’s still one of the baddest men on the planet. He could quite easily rise up to the top of the heavyweight division again in 2019 and if that happens, the Era of Ngannou could still be upon us.

Dan Henderson

Is Hendo the heaviest hitter of all time? He may well be. An example of that came at UFC 100 when he laid Michael Bisping out flat, but to be honest, there’s an endless supply of examples we probably could’ve used. The guy is a legend in this sport, and no matter what anyone says, that’ll never change.