Brian Ortega: Too tough for his own good?

The most anticipated fight at UFC 231 this past weekend was Max Holloway vs Brian Ortega, and there was never really any debating that. We’re talking about the two best featherweights in the division and that’s probably still the case even after the fact. In the end, though, the result was more emphatic than anyone could’ve imagined as the Hawaiian champion tore through the Mexican warrior.

A TKO via doctor’s stoppage was the official declaration of the result, as you’ll all know by now. However, it seems as if the real story stems from that ‘Mexican warrior’ moniker that we just described. We can talk all we want about what we thought was going to happen in Toronto, but the bottom line is that T-City was beaten. Emphatically.

That’s no different to anything else you’re going to hear and read between now and his next fight, or maybe even his next five. Thankfully for him, though, the 27 year old won’t just carry around the stench of the loss – he’ll carry around the pride of knowing that he hung in there with one of the toughest and most precise fighters in the game today.

But what does it matter? What does it all mean?

It means, in short, that a few more fights like that will leave Brian with the kind of permanent damage that stays with fighters for a long, long time. From Nate Diaz to Robbie Lawler to Rory MacDonald and beyond, the effects of a ‘war’ like the one we saw Ortega in last for what feels like an eternity.

There’s always the possibility of Ortega coming back and putting on a well polished performance or two, before capturing the championship at the second time of asking. Alas, logic would indicate that isn’t going to happen because that isn’t the way Brian Ortega operates. He fights from behind and his bouts tend to be quite close more often than not, and it’s not like the featherweight division is getting any worse. Just imagine the damage he could take if he wound up fighting the winner of the Alex Volkanovski vs Chad Mendes fight.

We’re working in ‘theories’ here rather than fact which we entirely understand and appreciate, but a loss like this gets your mind running. You see, as a British MMA fan, it’s interesting to hear about the different regions around the Americas and what kind of reputation is attached to the fighters from there. With that being said, it doesn’t mean I want to see them live up to that every single time they step inside the cage.

If we’re talking about the bigger picture there’s one thing that’s true: mixed martial artists, from the top level to the very bottom, just don’t know when to quit. There’s some kind of fundamental urge in them to keep going until the bitter end and there’s something to be said for that.

But there’s more to life than this sport.

Brian Ortega is a good looking guy who has a scheduled lead role in a big film coming up (his words, not ours) and also has many ventures outside of MMA. Now, he’s also a guy with a broken thumb and a broken nose – the latter of which will probably take some time to heal. You have to wonder how much more he would’ve taken if he was allowed to go back out there, too, which seemed like a real possibility as his corner didn’t look too opposed to the idea until the doctor called it off.

Max Holloway is a different kind of beast so we might be blowing things out of proportion, but just stop and consider what would happen if the ‘toughness’ of one of these fighters wound up getting someone killed. It’s not impossible. This is combat sports, at the end of the day, and we’ll always be living with that threat. This isn’t us coming up with a solution for change, either, it’s just a realisation.