5 best MMA fighters from Malaysia

Mixed martial arts in Southeast Asia is really starting to pick up, to the point where stars are starting to emerge from every single country in the region. Some are, of course, much better than others, but on the whole, it’s an exciting time to be an MMA fan over there. In particular, we’re intrigued to see how things develop in Malaysia over the next few years.

While they haven’t really had a star break into the upper echelons just yet, it’s certainly not too bizarre to consider that we’re just a few years (or months) away from a really big boom period for the nation.

Until then we’ve still got a series of high level talents to discuss, all of whom have had moments in their career that signify they could be destined for much greater things. If you don’t believe us, try watching them yourself, because the proof is in the pudding.

Agilan Thani

Agilan Thani just looks like the kind of guy you absolutely wouldn’t want to mess with in any walk of life. He may have suffered back to back losses but he still has nine professional wins on his record, and he’s young enough to bounce back from that in the next few years. He’s got a wicked submission game and if he can find some focus, he could legitimately become a superstar.

Keanu Subba

With just two losses in his last nine fights, and with one of those coming against Christian Lee, it certainly seems like Keanu Subba is gaining more and more confidence every time he’s in front of a crowd. He’s always had the necessary skills to make some serious moves in ONE Championship, but now he’s able to piece it all together on a consistent basis.

Jihin Radzuan

Sweet and innocent are two words you might use to describe Jihin Radzuan upon a quick conversation with the youngster, but it turns out that she’s so much more than that. She’s efficient, strong and knows how to grind out the win, and most importantly she’s marketable. As we look ahead to the future, the unbeaten fighter could become one of Malaysia’s biggest sporting stars.

Ev Ting

Ev Ting, born in Malaysia, has 16 professional wins to his name and hasn’t even hit his thirties yet. His recent loss to Shinya Aoki would’ve been a big blow but he had seven wins in eight prior to that, and he seems to be learning and developing with each and every fight he has. Some may not think he’s elite, but he’s certainly one of Malaysia’s finest.

Melvin Yeoh

With a 7-3 record and a professional debut that came back in 2011, some may think that Melvin Yeoh isn’t all too remarkable. Alas, his exciting style mixed with his infectious personality ensured that he rose to the top courtesy of some really impressive finishes. He may not be around these days, but he’s definitely still remembered fondly by many – as he should be when you consider what he did for Malaysian MMA.

(Photo Credits: ONE Championship)