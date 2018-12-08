5 best MMA fighters from Singapore

Mixed martial arts is expanding with each and every passing day, and the region of South East Asia plays a pretty substantial role in that. Singapore, in particular, is becoming a hotbed for MMA action, and it feels like this is only the beginning. The following five fighters represent not only how far the nation has come, but how much more there is to explore in the future.

From the Ultimate Fighting Championship to ONE Championship and beyond, there are more options than ever before out there for young stars who want to make an impact at the highest level. In the end, t all comes down to the evolution of the sport.

There are a multitude of other names that will likely feature on this list in the years to come, but for now, let’s soak up the warriors that are right in front of us.

Royston Wee

While a 4-1 record isn’t the most remarkable or legendary run of all time, Royston Wee will forever be known as the first Singaporean to be signed to the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He went 2-1 in the promotion and while he may have retired back in 2015, he’ll always be remembered for being a big part of history in his home country.

Christian Lee

Just from talking to Christian Lee, you get the sense that he’s wise beyond his years. He understands this game unlike few can at his age, and he still has a lot of time left to develop – which can only be a good thing. He’s found himself a great home with ONE and now that he’s back in the win column, he can build the kind of streak that everyone knows he’s capable of.

Amir Khan

Amir Khan is young, exciting, and has the right head on his shoulders – as he was able to prove against Eduard Folayang recently, even in defeat. He’s a quiet and unassuming guy but don’t let that fool you, because he can turn it on in a split second. He’s a thrilling prospect for ONE to have, and his journey is far from over.

Tiffany Teo

The scrappy fan favourite is the perfect way to describe Tiffany Teo, especially after her most recent fight in Singapore in which nobody really gave her a chance. She’s the kind of fighter that you’re proud to call one of your own and that’s no exaggeration, and we can only imagine what she could accomplish in the next few years.

Angela Lee

Angela Lee is the kind of poster girl that any promotion would dream of having, and it certainly helps that she’s an incredible fighter who is still only in her early 20s. There’s a lot of pressure on her shoulders in ONE but she seems to be dealing with it all magnificently well, to the point where she’s considered to be one of the biggest draws that we’ve ever seen in the Singapore sporting landscape.