4 Asian Martial Arts that teach you to end the fight with one strike

Martial arts have become a means to deliver discipline, commitment and fitness into the practitioner’s life in the modern day scenario. Yes, one does learn how to defend oneself effectively also but they have largely turned into sport.

But as recently as in the first half of the 20th century – the whole focus of martial arts was different. It wasn’t just used to imbue good values and equip someone for self-defence, but in those war-torn times, martial arts was an active engagement strategy against the enemy.

In that time, the focus of learning martial arts was to grievously maim or even kill your enemy in the battlefield.

And in those combat situations, there wasn’t the time to string together sweet six punch combinations or take someone down and patiently work towards a rear naked choke so you can render them unconscious. In the battlefield, a fight had to be decided in a matter of seconds – kill or be killed.

Catering to that, a number of martial art forms arose in Asia that were designed for that specific purpose – to finish a fight in the shortest time possible. And masters of these disciplines who spent their lives perfecting their techniques, could do it even faster…sometimes in just one strike.

On that note, here are 5 Asian Martial Arts that teach you to end the fight with one strike.

Dim Mak

Dim Mak is a Chinese martial art form that focuses on acupuncture points and exploiting them using precise, targeted strikes as opposed to wild techniques that we’re so accustomed to seeing Chinese martial art films portray.

It was originated in China after an Indo-Buddhist monk Bodhidharman crossed the border and brought an ancient martial art to the country, which then grew in popularity.

It is said that a Dim Mak master can both heal deep rooted ailments and completely paralyse or even kill someone with the right application of pressure at one of the accupuncture points.

Pencak Silat

Silat is a martial art form that originated in Indonesia but is practised in various forms in Malaysia, Philippines and other Southeast Asian countries.

While there is a form of non-contact silat that is performed as a dance for pure exhibition purposes, Silat in its original form is actually designed to kill. It is, arguably, the most lethal form of close quarter combat in the world today, using a combination of throws, strikes and kicks in very short range to decapitate, maim and kill opponents.

There is one particular move that involves throwing an opponent by grabbing his neck and crushing his spinal cord using the knee to finish him off. Eesh. Brutal.

If you want a very good idea of what a slightly dramatized but legitimate version of Silat looks like, watch this. Trust me, this puts the action sequences in Transporter, Ip Man, and any Bruce Lee movie to shame.

Ikken Hissatsu

When I read up about this Japanese martial art form, what caught my attention immediately is the badass sounding name and its translation.

Ikken Hissatsu = One fist, certain death.

It has a whole branch of study associated with exploiting the human carotid artery, which when hit in a measured and precise manner, sends a signal to the brain that blood pressure is too high and needs to come down. As a result, the blood travelling up to the brain is automatically cut off by the body leaving the person unconscious or worse, dead.

Cue, the translation.

Varma Kalai

The oldest of all the martial arts on this list, and perhaps one of the oldest in the world, Varma Kalai is an art built around directing energy at any one of the 108 pressure points or chakras in the human body.

It was this art that Bodhidharman propagated in China, leading to a host of new martial art forms that branched out from this. However, Varma Kalai was not intended to be just a destructive discipline. It focuses as heavily on healing as it does on hurting, and to this day, its secrets are guarded carefully and passed on from one generation to the next in South India.

Unsurprisingly, this is the one martial art technique for which there is no convincing demonstration video online either.